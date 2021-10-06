Hill, Helen L.



October 11, 1940 - August 15, 2021



Helen L. Hill, age 80, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Warner Robins, GA. Born on October 11, 1940, in Tom, OK, Helen was the daughter of the late Nathan and Corine Stewart.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold Runnels, Dorothy Vann, Nathan Stewart, Anna Collins and Lawrence Ray Roberts and stepson, Maurice Hill.



Helen grew up in Tulsa, OK and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1958. Shortly thereafter, she moved with her sister Anna to Omaha, NE to join brother Nathan (Uncle Jr) Stewart. She met and married Louis (Joe) Hill in Omaha; they had three children Lori, Louis Jr. and LaShaun.



Over the years Helen was an employee of Tip Top, F&L Grocery, Bedford Market, Hershey Pasta and Lothrop Elementary, where she retired. Each place she worked she made special long-lasting friendships. Helen loved worship and attending church at Power House Church of God until she was no longer able to attend. Helen loved reading her Bible and spending time with family and friends, going to movies, dining out, or just sitting on her front porch.



Helen leaves to cherish her memory her loving children: Lori Hill of Warner Robins, GA; Louis Hill Jr. of Dallas, TX; and LaShaun Hill of Omaha, NE; 7 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Special friends Deneise Ingram, Annie Strong and Gladys Cotton also fondly treasure Helen's memory.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 12pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 3809 N. 90th Street.



