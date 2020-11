Huey, Helen



January 23, 1925 - November 5, 2020



Survived by children, Jeannie Belmudez, Mardee Huey, David (Cindy) Huey, and Sherrie (Steve) Redmann; siblings, Frieda (Brent) Thilliander, Johnnie Popp, and Molly (Roy) Arhndt; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Nov. 14, 11am at Immaual Lutheran Church Benson, 2725 N 60th Ave, Omaha, NE 68104.



Westlawn Hillcrest



Funeral Home



5701 Center St. 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.