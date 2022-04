Opitz, Helen J.September 25, 1941 - March 24, 2021Preceded in death by husband, George E. Opitz, Jr. Survived by children, Jennifer (Randy) Grant and Robert (Marisue) Opitz; grandchildren, Lindsay, Ryan, Josh, Riley, Avery, Skylar and Robbie; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Monday, March 29, At Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, beginning at 9:30am with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com