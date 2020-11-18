Szczepaniak, Helen Rose (Hozapfel)



April 12, 1923 - November 17, 2020



Beloved wife, extraordinary loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her life was a gift to all who knew her, her spirit and faith our strength, her witness our lesson for life. Born April 12, 1923 to Mathew and Rose Hozapfel in Omaha, NE, and married to John B. Szczepaniak.



Preceded in death by husband, John; and son, Steven.



Survived by sons, John (Mary), Ed, Tom (Kathy), Ray (Paula); daughters, Joan Jones (Dave) and Janet Sutton (Mark); multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Thursday, November 19th, after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.