Stigge, Helene



Age 100



Helene Stigge, of Wisner, NE, died April 5, 2022.



Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna (Jacobs) Lorenz; husband, Marvin Stigge; brothers, Ervin, Walter, Harvey and William Clatanoff. Survivors include: daughter, Sherrilyn (Ray) Knaub of Lakewood, CO; sons, Byron (Linda) Stigge and Russell (Michelle) Stigge, all of Omaha, NE; along with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 11, at 10am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisner, NE, with interment in the Wisner Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, from 3-5pm at the funeral home, and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Helene's name.



MINNICK FUNERAL HOME



1320 Ave. E., Wisner, NE 68791



402-529-3588 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2022.