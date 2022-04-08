Menu
Helene Stigge
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc - Wisner
1320 Ave E
Wisner, NE
Stigge, Helene

Age 100

Helene Stigge, of Wisner, NE, died April 5, 2022.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna (Jacobs) Lorenz; husband, Marvin Stigge; brothers, Ervin, Walter, Harvey and William Clatanoff. Survivors include: daughter, Sherrilyn (Ray) Knaub of Lakewood, CO; sons, Byron (Linda) Stigge and Russell (Michelle) Stigge, all of Omaha, NE; along with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 11, at 10am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisner, NE, with interment in the Wisner Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, from 3-5pm at the funeral home, and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Helene's name.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

1320 Ave. E., Wisner, NE 68791

402-529-3588 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2022.
Helene was a wonderful beautiful lady with a Great family. It was a joy to know her. Bless her and all those who loved her.
Brian and Carey Hamilton
April 7, 2022
