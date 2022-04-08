Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna (Jacobs) Lorenz; husband, Marvin Stigge; brothers, Ervin, Walter, Harvey and William Clatanoff. Survivors include: daughter, Sherrilyn (Ray) Knaub of Lakewood, CO; sons, Byron (Linda) Stigge and Russell (Michelle) Stigge, all of Omaha, NE; along with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 11, at 10am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisner, NE, with interment in the Wisner Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, from 3-5pm at the funeral home, and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Helene's name.
