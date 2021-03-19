Eby, Henry E. "Hank"May 26, 1933 - March 17, 2021Age 87. Preceded in death by wife, Josephine; sons, Dean and Jeffrey. Survived by children, Joe (Debbie) Eby, Mary (Dan) Spielman, and Tom (Katie) Eby; grandchildren: Carlo, Dominic, Tomas, Amanda, Maria, Adam, Trevor, Sam, Elizabeth, and Jack; daughter-in-law, Anna Eby.VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, March 19, 6-8pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL following CDC guidelines: Saturday, March 20, 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Eby obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: US Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 216.Memorials suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com