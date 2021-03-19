Menu
Henry E. "Hank" Eby
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Eby, Henry E. "Hank"

May 26, 1933 - March 17, 2021

Age 87. Preceded in death by wife, Josephine; sons, Dean and Jeffrey. Survived by children, Joe (Debbie) Eby, Mary (Dan) Spielman, and Tom (Katie) Eby; grandchildren: Carlo, Dominic, Tomas, Amanda, Maria, Adam, Trevor, Sam, Elizabeth, and Jack; daughter-in-law, Anna Eby.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, March 19, 6-8pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL following CDC guidelines: Saturday, March 20, 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Eby obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: US Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 216.

Memorials suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of the death of your beloved father. He and your mom are together again. May the grace of God provide you comfort in the years ahead.
Susan L Williamson
March 21, 2021
We just found out about Hank so sorry we missed tonight our prayers are with your family
Bill&PAT GARNER
March 19, 2021
Ron Majors
March 19, 2021
I've asked God to wrap Hank in his comforting embrace. I'm sorry for your loss.
Mike Moore
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Hank´s passing. Worked with him in the old days at Bellevue High. Great person.
John Lang
March 19, 2021
