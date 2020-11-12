Ford, Henry Edsel
October 22, 1928 - November 4, 2020
Age 92. Private Family Service: Thursday, Nov. 12, 4:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, go to the Ford obituary at the website below. Inurnment: Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines, IA. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hillcrest Health and Rehab (Magnolia Unit).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.