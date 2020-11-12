It was a pleasure to know Henry at Hillcrest (Magnolia) Nursing Home. I think he and my husband Eldon had some interesting chats. Eldon now has Covid and in the hospital. I believe that Henry missed his beloved wife, as he talked about her often. Henry could always entertain me when I visited Magnolia. I will miss him as I do all the patients in Magnolia.

Lois Stille November 11, 2020