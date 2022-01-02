Menu
Henry J. Evans
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Evans, Henry J.

August 7, 1932 - December 28, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Henry E. Evans; mother, Elizabeth B. Evans; and sisters: Aubrey, Eileen, Carol, June and Bonita. Survived by wife of 66 years, Janet Evans; sons: Randall of Omaha, and Daniel and wife, Cuquita of Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren: Joseph, Nathan, Whitney, and Kylie; sister-in-law, Karen and husband, Kenny; sisters: Iris, Shirley, and Judi; and brother Frank.

No Service or Visitation. Private for Family only.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 2, 2022
