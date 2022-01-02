Evans, Henry J.August 7, 1932 - December 28, 2021Preceded in death by father, Henry E. Evans; mother, Elizabeth B. Evans; and sisters: Aubrey, Eileen, Carol, June and Bonita. Survived by wife of 66 years, Janet Evans; sons: Randall of Omaha, and Daniel and wife, Cuquita of Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren: Joseph, Nathan, Whitney, and Kylie; sister-in-law, Karen and husband, Kenny; sisters: Iris, Shirley, and Judi; and brother Frank.No Service or Visitation. Private for Family only.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222