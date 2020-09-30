Steed, Henry F. Sr.May 4, 1922 - September 27, 2020Proceeded in death by his loving wife, Adolphia Steed. He is survived by sons, Fay (Pearlie) San Bernardino, CA; Henry Jr, Phoenix, AZ; Rodney (Carolyn) Las Vegas, NV; Claude Des Moines, IA; and daughter Camille, 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren. The wake will be held at the Westlawn- Hillcrest Cemetery, Friday, October 2nd, from 5–7pm with funeral services Saturday afternoon October 3rd at 1 p.m.Westlawn HillcrestFuneral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500