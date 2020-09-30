Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Henry F. Steed Sr.
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
Steed, Henry F. Sr.

May 4, 1922 - September 27, 2020

Proceeded in death by his loving wife, Adolphia Steed. He is survived by sons, Fay (Pearlie) San Bernardino, CA; Henry Jr, Phoenix, AZ; Rodney (Carolyn) Las Vegas, NV; Claude Des Moines, IA; and daughter Camille, 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren. The wake will be held at the Westlawn- Hillcrest Cemetery, Friday, October 2nd, from 5–7pm with funeral services Saturday afternoon October 3rd at 1 p.m.

Westlawn Hillcrest

Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
the Westlawn- Hillcrest Cemetery
Oct
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.