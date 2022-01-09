Morris, Henry J., Jr. "Hank"



Henry J. Morris Jr. lost his battle with cancer on January 5, 2022, he was 65 years old. Hank, as he was called by his family, was born in San Diego, CA and lived most of his life in Nebraska. He graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School in 1974 and lived in Bellevue, NE until he married his wife, Susan, in November of 1982 when he moved to Council Bluffs, IA.



From his childhood, Hank had been a lover of trains, and in 1985 he began his "dream job" working with the train at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. His plan was to retire when he reached the age of 70, but his illness forced him to retire this past December. During his 36 years at the zoo he made many friends, not only zoo employees, but also the hundreds of children and adults who rode the train who loved his charming smile and his willingness to pose for an occasional picture with them.



Hank and Susan met in 1979 when he was cast in a play that Susan was working with at IWCC dinner theatre. Hank had been in many plays since High School, mostly musicals, at Bellevue Little Theatre, The Norton Theatre and The Omaha Community Playhouse. In the fall of 1979, both Hank and Susan were cast in Camelot at the Playhouse. Henry also acted in the first three or four years of A Christmas Carol at the Playhouse.



Because of Henry's role at the zoo, he was interviewed several times by the Omaha World Herald; in one of these interviews he was asked to name his "My Five" favorite things. His favorites were (in this precise order) his faith, his wife, his step-daughters, his grandson, and trains. He was indeed a faith filled man.



Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Morris, Sr.; and his grandson, Jake Russel Beirnes, whose cremains will be buried with him. He is survived by his mother Ardeth A Morris; his wife Susan C Morris; his step-daughters, Lisa Beirnes and Jane (Tim) Harrison; sisters, Mary (Jim) Kerr and Melissa (Tim) Napora; and brother. Philip (Robin) Morris.



VISITATION: Friday, January 14, from 5-7pm, followed by PRAYER SERVICE and Remarks, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 15, 9:30am at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs. Hank will be Laid to Rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, and Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church in lieu of flowers.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2022.