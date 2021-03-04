Menu
Hildegarde C. Vergin
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Vergin, Hildegarde C.

June 26, 1937 - February 26, 2021

SERVICES: Thursday, March 4th, 9:15am, West Center Chapel to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th St.) for MASS at 10am. Interment, Hillcrest. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
3
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
4
Service
9:15a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2708 S. 24th St., NE
Mom it´s hard to believe you have been gone a year already. I miss you and Dad a lot.
John Vergin
Family
February 21, 2022
Jocelyn and family our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Peace and comfort to you all. The Klines
Geoff
March 1, 2021
Marie Curro and Mike Staack
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Your folks were great people.
Cari (Goldman) Tokheim
February 28, 2021
I miss you more than you will ever know mom. Love you. You are the best mother anyone could ever have.
John Vergin
February 27, 2021
