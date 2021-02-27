Vergin, Hildegarde C.
June 26, 1937 - February 26, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Louise and Billy S. Czapiewski; husband, Hans E. Vergin; sisters, Patricia and Darene; brother, Billy A. Survived by daughters, Johanna Walker (Scott) and Jocelyn Kelly; sons, John (Heather) and Joseph; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 3rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. CDC Guidelines will be observed. SERVICES: Thursday, March 4th, 9:15am, West Center Chapel to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Hillcrest. For memorials, the family prefers Masses.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2021.