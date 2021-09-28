Hintz, Holly L.
December 27, 1976 - September 24, 2021
Preceded in death by sister, Heather Hintz. Survived by mother, Kathy L. Nemitz; father, Reed S. Hintz; other relatives and many friends; dear friend, Kevin Hofsheier.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTAN BURIAL: Friday, October 1st at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" Street, Ralston. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society or Siena/Francis House.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2021.