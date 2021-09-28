Menu
Holly L. Hintz
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hintz, Holly L.

December 27, 1976 - September 24, 2021

Preceded in death by sister, Heather Hintz. Survived by mother, Kathy L. Nemitz; father, Reed S. Hintz; other relatives and many friends; dear friend, Kevin Hofsheier.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTAN BURIAL: Friday, October 1st at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" Street, Ralston. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society or Siena/Francis House.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Sep
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Sep
30
Service
7:00p.m.
To view live broadcast
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast", NE
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
To view live broadcast
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast", NE
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 "Q" Street, Ralston, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Holly was our guiding light of the class of 1995. She was also in my conformation class back then too. She made it more fun. She was always happy and smiling. She had a million dollar smile.
Brent fleer
School
October 7, 2021
I am so sorry you have left us. You are such a beautiful person and suffered so much. The Lord knew you were getting tired of this earthly life and decided to take you home. Please watch over your mom and help her deal with the loss of you. You were the sunshine of her life along with your sister. God took your hand and walked you through the happiness of heaven. There you will remain till the end of time. You will hurt no more. Angie
Angie Tomasek
Friend
October 1, 2021
Holly was always so full of life, it is so hard to believe she is gone. I will sure miss her texts, especially on the holidays. She was a member of the Smith family too, and remembered to text me about Danny when his day came the year after his death. I know she was met at the bridge by Jasmine and all the other pets in her life and is with her sister she missed so much. Most of all, I will miss her smile.
Liz Neumaier-Smith
September 30, 2021
Words cannot express the sadness felt by oh so many right now! Holly, you touched the lives of so many people and if some way or another you left a memorable mark in each person you met lives! We met 18... almost 19 yrs ago & boy did we have some laughs & great memories together! You will forever hold a special place in my heart! Give my Grammy a hug up there & watch over us....Until we meet again. Love ya girl! MjM
Marla Baker
Friend
September 30, 2021
Holly was on my Team at Mutual for many years. I will miss seeing her face and hearing her giggle. She brought joy to those around her, as well as her customers! May she rest in peace. My condolences go out to her family!
Debbie Hanna
Work
September 29, 2021
Reed, so very sorry to hear about your daughter, Holly. Jim and I send our heartfelt condolences, to you.
Cher Nelson
Other
September 28, 2021
