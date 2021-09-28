Holly was always so full of life, it is so hard to believe she is gone. I will sure miss her texts, especially on the holidays. She was a member of the Smith family too, and remembered to text me about Danny when his day came the year after his death. I know she was met at the bridge by Jasmine and all the other pets in her life and is with her sister she missed so much. Most of all, I will miss her smile.

Liz Neumaier-Smith September 30, 2021