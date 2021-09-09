Menu
Holly L. Rush
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Rush, Holly L.

December 17, 1966 - September 7, 2021

The family will receive friends Friday, September 10th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 11th from at 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Carly Rush Education Fund.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As a very old friend of Lisa´s- I was saddened to hear this news. My sympathies to your entire family. With love, Julie
Julie Kully Faryniarz
September 12, 2021
Carli, I am thinking about you and praying for you, your dad and all. I share your grief with you and am here for you! You are your mom´s legacy, and a beautiful legacy for sure! Love you sweet girl! Sandy
Sandra Nelson
September 10, 2021
The Cavazos Family
September 10, 2021
