Howard D. Boswell
FUNERAL HOME
Carter Funeral Home
1401 Franklin Ave
Caruthersville, MO
Boswell, Howard D.

Age 84 - March 13, 2021

Howard D. Boswell, age 84, of Hayti, MO passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home.

VIEWING will be Sunday, March 21st, from 5-7pm at Carter's Funeral Home, 1401 Franklin Ave, Caruthersville, MO. HOME-GOING SERVICE will be Monday, March 22nd, 10am-1pm at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 320 Mallory St, Hayti, MO. BURIAL in National VA Cemetery, 17357 Stars & Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO. Carter Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carter Funeral Home
1401 Franklin Ave, Caruthersville, MO
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C.
317 South Mallory, Hayti, MO
Mar
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C.
317 South Mallory, Hayti, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Carter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To those who loved you from near and far, may God sooth your pain and loss in his passing. I enjoyed knowing him as a fellow veteran . Postal employee and human being. May God rest his soul. Omaha NE
George Moran jr
March 23, 2021
