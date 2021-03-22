Boswell, Howard D.



Age 84 - March 13, 2021



Howard D. Boswell, age 84, of Hayti, MO passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home.



VIEWING will be Sunday, March 21st, from 5-7pm at Carter's Funeral Home, 1401 Franklin Ave, Caruthersville, MO. HOME-GOING SERVICE will be Monday, March 22nd, 10am-1pm at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 320 Mallory St, Hayti, MO. BURIAL in National VA Cemetery, 17357 Stars & Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO. Carter Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.