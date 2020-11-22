Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Howard D. "Howie" Wurst
Wurst, Howard "Howie" D.

Age 87 - November 17, 2020

Of Milford NE, died in Seward, NE. Served in US Army, farmed, worked at car dealerships, breed, raised show dogs, and was active in several kennel clubs. Member, Milford United Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club, American Legion, Seward Co. Historical Society. Co-founded Milford's FoodNet, other community projects.

Survived by children and spouses, Wendy Dale, Van (Pam) Wurst, and Lance (Paula) Wurst; grandchildren, Brent (Angel) Dale, Rhett (Mary) Wurst, Kasey Wurst, Sarah (Nathan) Holst, and JoAnna Wurst; great-grandchildren, Paul Dale, Henry, Mae, and Eliza Wurst, and Sage Holst. Preceded in death by his wife, Marvene; sisters, Lela Grimes, Doris Heller, Edith Gloystein, and Carol (Friedli) Stauffer; son-in-law Arthur Dale.

MEMORIAL SERVICES for Howard will be set at a later date. Burial with Military Honors will be at Salem Cemetery, Seward County. wwwlauberfh.com

LAUBER MOORE FUNERAL HOME

Milford, NE (402) 761-2424

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.