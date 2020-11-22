Wurst, Howard "Howie" D.
Age 87 - November 17, 2020
Of Milford NE, died in Seward, NE. Served in US Army, farmed, worked at car dealerships, breed, raised show dogs, and was active in several kennel clubs. Member, Milford United Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club, American Legion, Seward Co. Historical Society. Co-founded Milford's FoodNet, other community projects.
Survived by children and spouses, Wendy Dale, Van (Pam) Wurst, and Lance (Paula) Wurst; grandchildren, Brent (Angel) Dale, Rhett (Mary) Wurst, Kasey Wurst, Sarah (Nathan) Holst, and JoAnna Wurst; great-grandchildren, Paul Dale, Henry, Mae, and Eliza Wurst, and Sage Holst. Preceded in death by his wife, Marvene; sisters, Lela Grimes, Doris Heller, Edith Gloystein, and Carol (Friedli) Stauffer; son-in-law Arthur Dale.
MEMORIAL SERVICES for Howard will be set at a later date. Burial with Military Honors will be at Salem Cemetery, Seward County. wwwlauberfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.