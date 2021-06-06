Hudson T Shonkwiler "Hud" passed away March 10, 2021 at age 74. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Violet Shonkwiler; and brother, Jon Shonkwiler. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda (Schulta) Shonkwiler; son, Donnie (Misi) Shonkwiler; and daughter, Lori Miller. Also grandsons, Kai Shonkwiler and Nolen, Dylan and Drew Miller; sister, Sharon (Ron) Stoltzfus; brothers, Steve (Debbie) Shonkwiler, Dave (Shelley) Shonkwiler; and extended friends and family.
Hud received his bachelor's degree from University of Nebraska at Kearney and retired after 30 years of teaching at McMillian Middle School in the Omaha Public School system. He enjoyed travel, the beach, music and time spent with loved ones. He brought warmth and laughter, as a husband, father, son, brother, teacher and a friend.
My heart goes out to you all. Linda, Steve and Debbie, your husband and brother was such a wonderful person! His warmth and welcoming smile made me feel like I'd known him for years the first time I met him! He made the world a better place! Thank the Lord for music, as it was through music and his brother Steve that I got to know him. God's Peace.
Kevin Fleming
September 1, 2021
Mr. Shonkwiler was a great teacher. I enjoyed having him as my teacher. Always had a smile and ready to engage us.
Doug Behrens
School
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss...
A great teacher...
Connie Cuff Peterson
June 6, 2021
He was one of my favorites . He played who what and where a game that was so much fun .My prayers go out to you and to all. I was at McMillan in 1973