Manhart, Hugh Joseph
October 2, 1932 - October 2, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Eleanor Manhart; and siblings: Frances Gibbons, Mary Lomax, Rev. Paul Manhart S.J., David Manhart, Jane Herrman, John Manhart, and William Manhart. Survived by wife, Eileen (George) Manhart; siblings: Sr. Clare Manhart RSM, Catherine Hogan, Mark (Bonnie) Manhart, and Mary Judith Manhart; children: Anna Manhart, Andrew Manhart, Nick (Carolyn) Manhart, Emily (David) Holtzclaw, and John Manhart; grandchildren, Francis, Virginia, Gianna, Ella, George, Christopher, Anastasia, and Anthony Manhart, and Ralph Herrman, Mary Evans, and Mary (Rucker) Manhart; and 81 nieces and nephews.
Hugh attended Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Cecilia grade schools, spent summers on the farm in Steinauer, NE, graduated from Creighton Prep High School and Creighton University where he played basketball. After college he worked at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, served two years active duty in the US Navy and eight years in the US Navy Reserve, taught High School math in Milwaukee, and assessed risks in the actuary department of Mutual of Omaha before settling into a career as a piano tuner and technician. He was also a maker of classical guitars. Upon retirement Dad rediscovered the game of golf, during which he achieved three holes-in-one. He also enjoyed playing bridge. Married at St John's Church on the Creighton campus in 1967, Hugh and Eileen enjoyed 54 years as husband and wife.
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th, at 10:30am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, with BURIAL to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please to go www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2021.