Manhart, Hugh Joseph
October 2, 1932 - October 2, 2021
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th, at 10:30am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, with BURIAL to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.