Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hugh Joseph Manhart
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Manhart, Hugh Joseph

October 2, 1932 - October 2, 2021

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th, at 10:30am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, with BURIAL to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St., NE
Oct
5
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St., NE
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Liturgy Training Publications
October 5, 2021
Selma Kessler
October 4, 2021
Jacobs Engineering
October 4, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 4, 2021
We moved here from Chicago in 1971. Hugh tuned my Victorian grandmother's piano. It was a joy to watch him at work. He brought the piano back to life which was a miracle. It was played for many, many years bringing joy to our family and neighbors and their kids. We all remember swinging around the basement support pole and sing and laughing while my husband played Christmas, oldies, and especially Beatles songs. Thanks so much Hugh and God Bless you on the rest of your journey!!
Linda Swanson
Other
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results