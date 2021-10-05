We moved here from Chicago in 1971. Hugh tuned my Victorian grandmother's piano. It was a joy to watch him at work. He brought the piano back to life which was a miracle. It was played for many, many years bringing joy to our family and neighbors and their kids. We all remember swinging around the basement support pole and sing and laughing while my husband played Christmas, oldies, and especially Beatles songs. Thanks so much Hugh and God Bless you on the rest of your journey!!

Linda Swanson Other October 4, 2021