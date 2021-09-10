Bratetic, Ila J.



June 10, 1927 - September 5, 2021



Preceded in death by loving husband Leonard; sons Garry and Dennis; sister Evelyn Promes; son-in-law Joe Gentry. Survived by children Janice (Tom) Klusaw, Lenny (Michelle), Bruce (Janice), Julie (Dennis) Dvorak; daughters-in-law Donna Sr and Donna Jr.; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-great grandchild; many friends and family



VISITATION will be Sunday, Sept. 12, from 5-7pm. Rosary at 6pm. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.



FUNERAL SERVICE will be Monday, Sept 13, at 10am at St. Bridgets (4112 S 26th St, Omaha, NE 68107).



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.