Ila J. Bratetic
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Bratetic, Ila J.

June 10, 1927 - September 5, 2021

Preceded in death by loving husband Leonard; sons Garry and Dennis; sister Evelyn Promes; son-in-law Joe Gentry. Survived by children Janice (Tom) Klusaw, Lenny (Michelle), Bruce (Janice), Julie (Dennis) Dvorak; daughters-in-law Donna Sr and Donna Jr.; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-great grandchild; many friends and family

VISITATION will be Sunday, Sept. 12, from 5-7pm. Rosary at 6pm. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

FUNERAL SERVICE will be Monday, Sept 13, at 10am at St. Bridgets (4112 S 26th St, Omaha, NE 68107).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss you Ila....You were so good to my mother, Mary Fitzpatrick, I will never forget it. You are a Saint.
BETTY HAWMAN
September 10, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all the Bratetic family. I first met them when I bought my first home from Dennis and Danna on E St. Janice and Tom lived next door for my first year or 2, then Julie and Joe moved in behind me. I met others from working at the City. I just wanted all of you to know I care and send my love.
Debbie O'Malley
September 10, 2021
She was a great lady. Sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of her taking us down to the cabin and listening to her play Johnny Cash while she cleaned the house. I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Butch Skradis
Family
September 10, 2021
