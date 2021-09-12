Dear Krisy, Curtis, and Vicki, I am so saddened by your mom's passing. My heart just breaks for you all and I am so sorry for your loss. I developed my love for politics back in grade school in the 1970s. I was fascinated by the Women's Movement. I was in awe of your mother because she was Bellevue's first female mayor, especially at a time when it was rare for women to be in elected office. She was one of the few people who inspired my lifelong career working in politics and lobbying health care policies. I pray that God blesses you all with the peace of knowing that your mom is in God's loving hands, joined with your dad, and one day you will be reunited in Heaven. You're in my prayers. Much Love from your ol' next door pal, Jules

