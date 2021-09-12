Menu
Inez S. Boyd
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Boyd, Inez S.

January 2, 1936 - August 28, 2021

Age 85. Inez cared for and loved the people of Bellevue. She started her public service by serving on the Bellevue City Council for 10 years beginning in 1972. In 1986 she became the first female elected to serve as the Mayor of Bellevue and maintained that office until 1998. Additionally, she served as a Sarpy County Commissioner for eight years after leaving the Mayor's office.

In recognition of her service, former mayor Rita Sanders, the City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Foundation dedicated the Inez Boyd Fountain in her honor in 2017. The Fountain is near the lake at American Heroes Park in Bellevue.

Preceded in death by husband James E. Boyd, DVM; and parents, Arthur and Lois Scott. Survived by children, Kristen Boyd-Sullivan and husband Neil, Curtis Boyd and wife Louisa, and Victoria Boyd-Kenney and husband Bradford; grandchildren, Zachary Coakley-Hellman and wife Sammie, Caroline Hellman, Nathaniel Boyd and Samuel Boyd; sisters, Waneta Jones, and Virginia Poindexter and husband Jimmy; many nieces and nephews.

A brief MEMORIAL SERVICE and VISITATION will be held on Saturday, September 18, at 10am at American Heroes Park, Bellevue. Memorials to: Bellevue Community Foundation /

http://www.bellevuecommunityfoundation.org or a charity of your choice.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Krisy, Curtis, and Vicki, I am so saddened by your mom's passing. My heart just breaks for you all and I am so sorry for your loss. I developed my love for politics back in grade school in the 1970s. I was fascinated by the Women's Movement. I was in awe of your mother because she was Bellevue's first female mayor, especially at a time when it was rare for women to be in elected office. She was one of the few people who inspired my lifelong career working in politics and lobbying health care policies. I pray that God blesses you all with the peace of knowing that your mom is in God's loving hands, joined with your dad, and one day you will be reunited in Heaven. You're in my prayers. Much Love from your ol' next door pal, Jules
Julie L Vojtech
September 19, 2021
Our condolences and prayers to the Boyd family.
John & Mary Frances France
September 5, 2021
Our sympathies to Curtis and family for the loss of your dear Mother. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kristin (Soesbe) Cox and Gary Cox
September 4, 2021
Curtis, so sorry to hear about your mother. I remember her helping us as kids doing stuff like making candles.
Mike Sobeski
September 1, 2021
Inez came to my 5th grade classroom several times to talk to the children about city government. She was a good and helpful friend.
Mary Langhorst
September 1, 2021
