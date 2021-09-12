Boyd, Inez S.
January 2, 1936 - August 28, 2021
Age 85. Inez cared for and loved the people of Bellevue. She started her public service by serving on the Bellevue City Council for 10 years beginning in 1972. In 1986 she became the first female elected to serve as the Mayor of Bellevue and maintained that office until 1998. Additionally, she served as a Sarpy County Commissioner for eight years after leaving the Mayor's office.
In recognition of her service, former mayor Rita Sanders, the City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Foundation dedicated the Inez Boyd Fountain in her honor in 2017. The Fountain is near the lake at American Heroes Park in Bellevue.
Preceded in death by husband James E. Boyd, DVM; and parents, Arthur and Lois Scott. Survived by children, Kristen Boyd-Sullivan and husband Neil, Curtis Boyd and wife Louisa, and Victoria Boyd-Kenney and husband Bradford; grandchildren, Zachary Coakley-Hellman and wife Sammie, Caroline Hellman, Nathaniel Boyd and Samuel Boyd; sisters, Waneta Jones, and Virginia Poindexter and husband Jimmy; many nieces and nephews.
A brief MEMORIAL SERVICE and VISITATION will be held on Saturday, September 18, at 10am at American Heroes Park, Bellevue. Memorials to: Bellevue Community Foundation /http://www.bellevuecommunityfoundation.org
or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.