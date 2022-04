Edwards, Inez B.



September 21, 1924 - December 7, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Harold Edwards.



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, Dec. 21st, from 10am to 11am at West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 11am. Private Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 21, 2020.