Michaelis, Iona "Onie"



December 19, 1949 - December 12, 2021



Iona, age 71, of West Point, passed away December 12, 2021 at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Ione (Peppel) Riesselman; and husband, Ken Michaelis.



Iona is survived by son, Rory (Behnaz) Michaelis of Dublin, Ireland; son, Kyle (Lacey) Michaelis of Washington D.C.; daughter, Kari (Nathan) Atkins, and son, Troy (Paola) Michaelis, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Samuel Michaelis, Jonathan Atkins, and Michaela Atkins; brother, Dennis (Ruth) Riesselman of Omaha; and brother, James (Vicki) Riesselman of Lee's Summit, MO.



Iona Rae Marie Riesselman was born in Lynch and grew up in Butte where she began a lifelong passion and commitment to education. She loved athletics, playing both volleyball and softball, performed in band, and graduated as her class Salutatorian and Vice President. She later graduated from UNL with a degree in secondary education.



Iona taught high school English at Naper and then Council Bluffs, IA, before meeting young lawyer Ken Michaelis in Omaha. They married at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte on August 31, 1974, and moved to Ken's hometown of West Point as Iona began teaching at nearby Scribner. The couple raised four children with Iona teaching in Scribner for over 25 years before accepting a job at West Point High School in 2000 where she taught for another 15 years. After her husband's legal career ended in the late 1970s, Iona was the sole breadwinner and homemaker for her growing family. She also devoted 10 years to caring for her mother, who suffered from multiple sclerosis, at the West Point nursing home. In 2004, her care turned to her husband after he suffered a major stroke leaving him debilitated and unable to speak until passing in 2014, the same year Iona retired from a 43 year teaching career. After retirement, Iona delighted in watching her three grandchildren grow up while also taking up travel, visiting 12 European countries on three separate trips with her oldest son.



Iona faced many challenges in life, including hip replacements, severe aplastic anemia, and her final bout with a rare vulvar cancer, but she wasn't one to complain. She adored her children with all her heart. She also loved teaching English, coaching speech and drama, and passing on loves of literature, good writing, and effective communication to generations of students. She was a committed Democrat, a devout Catholic, and a strong advocate for listening to science, wearing masks, and trusting in vaccines in the face of our ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most importantly, Iona never let politics or differences get in the way of having compassion for each other as humans without hate or prejudice.



