Ira Aistrope
FUNERAL HOME
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
Aistrope, Ira

Age 68

Ira Aistrope, of Glenwood, IA, passed away December 15, 2021 at UNMC in Omaha. Survived by wife, Rita of Glenwood; children, Jennifer Hokanson (Erich) of Port Byron, IL, Matt Aistrope of Ralston, NE, and Brett Aistrope (Chasity) of Plattsmouth, NE; 4 grandchildren.

VISITATION: Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2-4pm, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. FUNERAL: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10am, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Burial in the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family.

LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER

Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.
