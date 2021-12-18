Aistrope, Ira



Age 68



Ira Aistrope, of Glenwood, IA, passed away December 15, 2021 at UNMC in Omaha. Survived by wife, Rita of Glenwood; children, Jennifer Hokanson (Erich) of Port Byron, IL, Matt Aistrope of Ralston, NE, and Brett Aistrope (Chasity) of Plattsmouth, NE; 4 grandchildren.



VISITATION: Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2-4pm, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. FUNERAL: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10am, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Burial in the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.