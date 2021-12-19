I send my love and prayers to Connie and David and your families. Aunt Irene was a special person. Her devotion to her husband was beautiful. I remember both of them coming to visit Mom quite a bit. She was one of the aunts that always tried to keep the family in the know, and together. My Sister-in-Law Lisa got to see her quite a bit when she would go to lunch with the ladies at the Ameristar Buffet. May the hearts of all her loved ones be comforted by Jesus as we continue to grieve her passing on earth. Rest in Peace Aunt Irene. I know you are now dancing with Uncle Walt in Heaven.

Tammy (Shamblen) Swotek Family December 21, 2021