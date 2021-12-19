Menu
Irene Kathryn Baker
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
Baker, Irene Kathryn

April 30, 1928 - December 2, 2021

Survived by daughter, Connie (Ray) Loveland; and son, David (Tara) Baker; grandchildren, Lindsay (Sam) Clark, Jeff (Sarah) Loveland, Luke Baker, Abigail Baker and Rebekah Baker; great-grandchildren, Evan Clark and McKenna Loveland; two great-grandsons on the way; sister, Frances Williams; and brother, Richard (Betty) Rauhaus, both Council Bluffs, IA. Irene was preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Walter; son, Dale; and four sisters. Irene (and Walter) lived most of her life in Council Bluffs, IA.

CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8009 Q Street, Ralston, NE on Tuesday, December 21 at 11am. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA will be at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
8009 Q Street, Ralston, NE
I send my love and prayers to Connie and David and your families. Aunt Irene was a special person. Her devotion to her husband was beautiful. I remember both of them coming to visit Mom quite a bit. She was one of the aunts that always tried to keep the family in the know, and together. My Sister-in-Law Lisa got to see her quite a bit when she would go to lunch with the ladies at the Ameristar Buffet. May the hearts of all her loved ones be comforted by Jesus as we continue to grieve her passing on earth. Rest in Peace Aunt Irene. I know you are now dancing with Uncle Walt in Heaven.
Tammy (Shamblen) Swotek
Family
December 21, 2021
