Champ, IreneJuly 3, 1929 - November 30, 2020Age 91 of Blair. Survived by children: Susan Gerdes, Jean (George) Voigtlander, Penney Champ, Connie (Randy) Barnes, Amy (David) Young and Teresa Champ; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.SERVICES will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1pm in the Blair Cemetery. A live stream will be available on the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home Facebook page.Campbell-Aman Funeral Home444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com