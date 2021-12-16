Menu
Irene M. Schlautman
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Schlautman, Irene M.

December 21, 1921 - December 14, 2021

Born in West Point, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Vic, in 2017. Survived by children: Lois O'Gara, Larry (Mona), Jim (Marsha), Bonnie Helms (Ron), John (Teresa), and Don (Candee), all of Council Bluffs.

ROSARY: Friday, 6pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, 10:30am, St. Patrick's Church, Council Bluffs. The Wake and Mass will be live streamed. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church or St. Albert school.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-

MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
The Wake and Mass will be live streamed, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many, many years ago, Irene and I worked together on projects at Queen of Apostles Church. Irene was so nice and fun! My sympathy to the family. RIP Irene.
Grace Larsen
Other
December 19, 2021
Bonnie and family, so sad to hear of Irene's passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May the love and prayers of all your family and friends carry you through your grief
Ellen & Gary Clouse
December 17, 2021
To Donnie and the Schlautman family. So sorry to hear of the loss of Irene. She was such a wonderful lady and I always enjoyed seeing her.
Cindy Auffart
December 17, 2021
Always a pleasure to talk and see you and your family, thank you for your wonderful smile, your professionalism with insurance! My prayers to Bonnie and the whole family, may you Rest in Peace.....
Larry Hubbard
December 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
John and Kathy Graf
December 16, 2021
Love, Jaci
December 15, 2021
