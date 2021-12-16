Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Schlautman, Irene M.
December 21, 1921 - December 14, 2021
Born in West Point, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Vic, in 2017. Survived by children: Lois O'Gara, Larry (Mona), Jim (Marsha), Bonnie Helms (Ron), John (Teresa), and Don (Candee), all of Council Bluffs.
ROSARY: Friday, 6pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, 10:30am, St. Patrick's Church, Council Bluffs. The Wake and Mass will be live streamed. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church or St. Albert school.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-
MEYER-WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA