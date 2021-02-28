Sodomek, Irene E. (Pallas)
November 8, 1927 - February 26, 2021
Irene passed away peacefully, blanketed in faith, with her family by her side. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She unconditionally loved her family "a bushel and peck." Irene was a friend to all. To know her was to love her.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Sodomek; sons, Sody and Randy Sodomek; and five siblings. She is survived by her four daughters, Shirley (Rich) Aken, Sharon (Butch) Saltzman, Betty (Tim) Mettenbrink, and Barb (Sharri) True; six grandchildren: Matt (Amaris) Aken, Beth (Andy) Urzendowski, Emily (Tim) Colby, Wes (Ashley) True, Jamie (Cory) Jarman, and Corrie (Collin) Higgins; ten great-grandchildren: Kaylon, Rhett, Jamie, Sam, Tommy, Zach, Henry, Savannah, Beau, and Cecilia; loved like daughters, Nicki and Chris; as well as nieces, nephews, friends and others who thought of her as mom and grandma.
Private Services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.