Irene E. Sodomek
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Sodomek, Irene E. (Pallas)

November 8, 1927 - February 26, 2021

Irene passed away peacefully, blanketed in faith, with her family by her side. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She unconditionally loved her family "a bushel and peck." Irene was a friend to all. To know her was to love her.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Sodomek; sons, Sody and Randy Sodomek; and five siblings. She is survived by her four daughters, Shirley (Rich) Aken, Sharon (Butch) Saltzman, Betty (Tim) Mettenbrink, and Barb (Sharri) True; six grandchildren: Matt (Amaris) Aken, Beth (Andy) Urzendowski, Emily (Tim) Colby, Wes (Ashley) True, Jamie (Cory) Jarman, and Corrie (Collin) Higgins; ten great-grandchildren: Kaylon, Rhett, Jamie, Sam, Tommy, Zach, Henry, Savannah, Beau, and Cecilia; loved like daughters, Nicki and Chris; as well as nieces, nephews, friends and others who thought of her as mom and grandma.

Private Services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society,

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista

On a whim, I searched Irene's name on Facebook, which led me to her obituary in the Omaha World-Herald. My condolences to her family with prayers for comfort and healing.
Jerry D Cassiday
March 24, 2021
