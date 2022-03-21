Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene R. Yonish
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Yonish, Irene R.

June 11, 1930 - March 17, 2022

Age 91. Preceded in death by husband, George Yonish; and sister, Mary Strain.

Survived by her children, Cindy Miller (Scott), Kim Kollhoff (Jeff), and Brian Yonish (Kersten); and grandchildren, Brian Jr., Sarah, Jack and Olivia.

VISITATION on Wednesday, March 23, from 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. INTERMENT: Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, or Monarch House.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the obituary. For memorials go to: https://act.alz.org/ donate Alzheimer's Association or Monarch House https://www.themonarchbyeastmont.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.