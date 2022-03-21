Yonish, Irene R.
June 11, 1930 - March 17, 2022
Age 91. Preceded in death by husband, George Yonish; and sister, Mary Strain.
Survived by her children, Cindy Miller (Scott), Kim Kollhoff (Jeff), and Brian Yonish (Kersten); and grandchildren, Brian Jr., Sarah, Jack and Olivia.
VISITATION on Wednesday, March 23, from 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. INTERMENT: Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
, or Monarch House.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the obituary. For memorials go to: https://act.alz.org/
