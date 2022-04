Green, Irma B.December 5, 1929 - December 9, 2020Preceded in death by husband, Richard Green; daughters, Sherida Green and Marda Hultman; great granddaughter, Camden Hultman. Survived by sons, Loye (Karen), Myril (Joan), Jarrell (Jodie) Green; daughters, Teri Ward, Doran (Robert) Pearce; sister, Melba Westerfield; son-in-law, James Hultman; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.VISITATION: Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 3-5pm at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. CELEBRATION of Irma's Life: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the family. To livestream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171