Irma Lee Walls
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Walls, Irma Lee

June 15, 1930 - December 30, 2021

Irma Lee Tucker Walls born June 15, 1930 in Moscow, TN and passed December 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Survived by husband, Robert Walls; brother, James Tucker; sister, Flora Brookins; daughter, Stella Standifer; son, Nate Wright; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of family and friends.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152 | (402) 451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
