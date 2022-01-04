Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Walls, Irma Lee
June 15, 1930 - December 30, 2021
Irma Lee Tucker Walls born June 15, 1930 in Moscow, TN and passed December 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Survived by husband, Robert Walls; brother, James Tucker; sister, Flora Brookins; daughter, Stella Standifer; son, Nate Wright; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of family and friends.
