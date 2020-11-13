Schewe, Irvin I.
November 27, 1928 - November 5, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Alma; brother, Edward Schewe. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn; daughters, Leslie Slovak (Duane Short), Lori (Jeff) Eades; grandchildren, Kyle (Michelle), Austin, Ashley (Patrick), Cassandra (Jeramie), Kelsey (Stephen); great-granddaughter, Reina; sister, Lucille, and sister-in-law, Elaine; nieces, Joyce Hart, Margaret Langpaul, and Vivian Johansen.
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Monday, November 16, 2020, 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the NE. Alzheimer's Association
.
.
