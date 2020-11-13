Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irvin I. Schewe
Schewe, Irvin I.

November 27, 1928 - November 5, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Alma; brother, Edward Schewe. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn; daughters, Leslie Slovak (Duane Short), Lori (Jeff) Eades; grandchildren, Kyle (Michelle), Austin, Ashley (Patrick), Cassandra (Jeramie), Kelsey (Stephen); great-granddaughter, Reina; sister, Lucille, and sister-in-law, Elaine; nieces, Joyce Hart, Margaret Langpaul, and Vivian Johansen.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Monday, November 16, 2020, 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the NE. Alzheimer's Association. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.