Mass, Irvin HenryJuly 1, 1927 - December 17, 2020Age 93, Council Bluffs passed away at his home. Irv was born in Plum Creek, NE to the late Arthur and Martha (Tiemann) Mass. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WW 11. During his Army Service, Irv was in Neurenberg Germany as a guard during the war trials. He is a lifetime VFW Member, American Legion Post #2, past Commander of the VFW, served on the VFW Honor Guard and was past Grand Marshall of the Veterans Parade. He belonged to IBEW Local 22, Eagles Aerie #3912 of Bellevue and Emanuel Lutheran Church. Irv worked for 38 plus years at Neon Products as a sign hanger and was united in marriage to wife, Norma Jean on January 10th 1997. He is preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Marie in 1995; daughters, Susan Lynn in 1975, Katherine Jo Abers; step son, Joseph E. Anderson III; stepdaughter, Debra Leaf; brothers, Arthur Mass and Dean Ward. Survivors include wife, Norma Jean; stepson, Danny Anderson SR(Marveena); grandchildren, Stacie Ramage (Michael), Christopher Abers (Sara) Rebecca Endtricht (Marvin) all of Texas; 10 step-grandchildren, Stacy Gubbels, Sheila Anderson, Joseph Anderson IV, Thad Anderson, Tammy Suey, Teri Black(Chris), Tracy Andrews (Dave), Todd Madsen (Jamicyn), Danny Anderson JR(Janelle), Jamie Gregg (Owen); 22 step-great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-great-grandchild.VISITATION Monday 10-11am followed by FUNERAL SERVICES at 11am all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Lewis Township Cemetery with Military Rites by the VFW and American Legion Post #2. Memorials to Emanuel Lutheran Church.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com