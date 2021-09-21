Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Isaiah "Zeke" Jackson Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Jackson, Isaiah Jr. "Zeke"

November 30, 1939 - September 4, 2021 Age 81

MEMORIAL SERVICE:

Friday, September 24th, 1pm, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE 68152.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Rest In Heaven Zeke... You served us all well in the community and we're all the better for it..
Robert McDonald
Friend
September 24, 2021
To Ingrid and family, so sorry to hear about Zeke's passing, I know he will be missed, but always know he will be forever in your hearts and memories. And yes, anyone that attended one of his fabulous parties, knows it was one of the best times to be had. You and your family are in my prayers Love Dicee
Dicee Stewart
September 24, 2021
Thank you for your service Zeke.
Mindi Kurtz
Work
September 23, 2021
A great guy, and a great boss. A class act his whole life. Rest in Peace, Zeke.
Gene Kathol
Work
September 22, 2021
Prayers for your family and your friends. Thank you for your service and I will always remember your parties.
Irene(Rios)Kacprzicki
September 22, 2021
My prayers to his family and friends, will always remember the good times.
Irene (Rios)Kacprzicki
September 22, 2021
I grew up with Zeke's daughter, Ingrid, and our father's were great friends, who met by way of the the Omaha Police Department. My Pops loved Zeke very much! He was a great guy, who threw some memorable parties. :) We were very sorry to hear of his passing and we send many heartfelt hugs & kisses to his remaining family! Love Always, The Roy Tipler & Sherry Tipler-Williams Family, Omaha
Sherry Tipler-Williams
Friend
September 21, 2021
Thank you for your police service
Marc S
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results