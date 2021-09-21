Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Rest In Heaven Zeke... You served us all well in the community and we're all the better for it..
Robert McDonald
Friend
September 24, 2021
To Ingrid and family, so sorry to hear about Zeke's passing, I know he will be missed, but always know he will be forever in your hearts and memories. And yes, anyone that attended one of his fabulous parties, knows it was one of the best times to be had.
You and your family are in my prayers
Love Dicee
Dicee Stewart
September 24, 2021
Thank you for your service Zeke.
Mindi Kurtz
Work
September 23, 2021
A great guy, and a great boss. A class act his whole life. Rest in Peace, Zeke.
Gene Kathol
Work
September 22, 2021
Prayers for your family and your friends. Thank you for your service and I will always remember your parties.
Irene(Rios)Kacprzicki
September 22, 2021
I grew up with Zeke's daughter, Ingrid, and our father's were great friends, who met by way of the the Omaha Police Department. My Pops loved Zeke very much! He was a great guy, who threw some memorable parties. :) We were very sorry to hear of his passing and we send many heartfelt hugs & kisses to his remaining family!
Love Always,
The Roy Tipler & Sherry Tipler-Williams Family, Omaha