Hesser, Ival and Marie



Ival Hesser died on April 2, 2021 and his wife, Marie Hesser, died on May 2, 2021. The family has chosen to have a Memorial Service for them at 11am on Tuesday, June 15 at the First Christian Church in Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is handling the arrangements.



STRODE FUNERAL HOME



Stillwater, OK 405-372-5550



