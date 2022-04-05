Opperman, Ivan P.



June 6, 1940 - April 1, 2022



Strawberry Point, IA — Ivan P. Opperman, former Nebraska Regional Manager of Seedorff Masonry, Inc. in Omaha, has died. He was 81.



Opperman died peacefully April 1 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer at the Convalescent Nursing Home, in Edgewood, IA.



Opperman received the 1998 Annual Achievement Award from the Nebraska Masonry Institute, recognizing him for his many contributions to the masonry industry throughout his career at Seedorff Masonry. Some of his accomplishments included helping form the Mason Contractors Association of Eastern Nebraska along with initiating and being involved in various fundraisers for the association. Opperman also was heavily involved in the implementation of masonry training and recruitment in Nebraska. Opperman was instrumental in working with the Associated General Contractors to allow associates and subcontractors voting rights within the organization.



Some of the larger projects Opperman was involved in with Seedorff Masonry (SMI) of Omaha included Offutt AFB, Internorth, Cargill, Oakview Mall, 1st National Bank, Henry Doorly Zoo, Bunge Refinery, MN Corn Processors, Children's Hospital, and the Omaha World-Herald. Opperman served as the regional manager of SMI in Omaha for 18 years. He was a member of the Mason Contractors Association of Eastern Nebraska, Nebraska Masonry Institute, and Association of General Contractors - Nebraska Building Chapter.



Seedorff's Total Quality Management was first introduced to the company by Opperman, who participated at Iowa State to gain specific training in this area.



Opperman started out as a field laborer 45 years ago, ending up in SMI's Strawberry Point, Iowa, office as an estimator. Opperman was promoted to a Vice President in 1971, and Chief Estimator in 1973.



SMI realized an opportunity to open an office in Omaha in 1984. Opperman took on the challenge of relocating and becoming Regional Manager for Seedorff's Nebraska office.



Opperman's wife, Rose Ann, was co-founder and co-president of Care Consultants for the Aging in Omaha, along with Virginia Williams. Rose Ann Opperman passed away in 2001.



Opperman remained in Omaha until 2002 when he turned over the position of Seedorff's Nebraska Regional Manager to Jeff MacTaggart.



Opperman moved back to eastern Iowa, pursuing masonry maintenance work for SMI. Following 45 years of service, Opperman retired from Seedorff Masonry in 2004.



Ivan Paul Opperman was born on June 6, 1940, to Edgar and Bessie Opperman in Strawberry Point. He was the fifth Ivan graduated at 16 from Strawberry Point High School. He attended Iowa State, and was a member of the United States Army Reserves.



Opperman married Rose Knight of Anamosa on May 6, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. Ivan and Rose Ann had son Aaron Edgar in April of 1962. They adopted daughter Angela Rose in June of 1969, and Eric Victor in November of 1972.



Opperman started in 1959 as a laborer in the field for Bill Seedorff (Seedorff Masonry founder). Opperman became an estimator in the office in 1965, eventually earning a vice president position in 1971. In 1973, Opperman was promoted to Chief Estimator.



Opperman also was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Bessie; brothers, Reginald "Bud" (Eva); Eugene (Betty), Burnell (Charlotte), and Merle (Earlene); parents-in-law, Victor and Edna Knight; sisters-in-law, JoAn Knight Herron and Delores Knight; and stepson, Don McCarthy.



Opperman is survived by: wife, Marilyn (Moser Moats), of Cedar Rapids; son, Aaron (Jackie) Opperman of Mount Vernon, IA; daughter, Angela (Gary) Larson of Bagley, IA; and son, Eric of Omaha; grandchildren: Ellen (KC) Pochabradsky and Katheryn Opperman of Mount Vernon; Rece and Roen Opperman of Omaha; Lindsay (Isaac) Fones, White Bear Lake, MN; Jennifer (John) Miller of Chicago; Jon (Sara) Larson of Lisbon, IA; Travis (Anastasia) Larson of Norway, IA.



Opperman also is survived by stepchildren: Steve (Julie) Moats of Roland; Leanne Moats of Hiawatha; Pam McCarthy of Monticello; Curt (Diann) Moats of Anamosa; and Shelly (Dan) Ricklefs of Maple Grove, MN; step-grandchildren: Anna (Mitch) Gibson, Mary Kate (Reikel) Biechler, Ena (Paul) Schmitt, Paul Moats, Morgan (Spencer) Owen, Tyler (Ashley) McCarthy, Courtney McCarthy, Cory (Brenna) Moats, TJ Moats, Markeya and Paige Moats; Austin, Casey, and Grant Ricklefs.



Opperman also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren; friends from St. John Vianney and St. Stephen the Martyr Churches; his fellow Cowboy Shooting Club members, Evansdale, IA; extended family members, several friends, and colleagues from the Omaha area.



VISITATION: Monday, April 4, from 4-7pm, at Leonard-Mueller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, Iowa. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, April 5, with visitation at 9:30am at St. Mary's Church, Strawberry Point. Burial will be at Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point.



Memorials may be directed to: Saint Stephen the Martyr; Mason Contractors Association of Eastern Nebraska; Strawberry Point Lutheran Home Community; Camp Courageous, Monticello.



Written and submitted by Angela Opperman Larson.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.