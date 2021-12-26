Harding, J. Dale Sr.February 26, 1932 - December 21, 2021Omaha. Son of John R. and Eula C. Harding. Survived by Marti Bellamy, John Jr. (Becky), Duane (Lisa), Renee Kirshner, Michael Flott, Vicki (Paul) Oates, and Kenneth (Laurie) Gantz; grandchildren: Chris (Will) Harding Thornton, Joshua (Rebecca) Flott, Shery (Brad) Buschow, Melanie (Steve) Krick, Jolie Harding, David and Colton Harding, Phillip and Debby Schwandt, Kenneth Gantz, Shawn (Emily) Gantz, Jessica (Tyler) Peasak; 15 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Glenn David; and several aunts and uncles.Past-Potentate of Tangier Shrine - 1989. Dale was a member of several clubs and units. He was most active in Mobile Nobles, Vintage Iron, Road Runners, and Flying Fez. In addition to Tangier Shrine, he was a member of John J. Mercer Lodge and the Scottish Rite.VISITATION: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 5-7pm, with MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, January 5, all at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tangier Shrine.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000