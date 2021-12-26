Menu
J. Dale Dale Harding Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Harding, J. Dale Sr.

February 26, 1932 - December 21, 2021

Omaha. Son of John R. and Eula C. Harding. Survived by Marti Bellamy, John Jr. (Becky), Duane (Lisa), Renee Kirshner, Michael Flott, Vicki (Paul) Oates, and Kenneth (Laurie) Gantz; grandchildren: Chris (Will) Harding Thornton, Joshua (Rebecca) Flott, Shery (Brad) Buschow, Melanie (Steve) Krick, Jolie Harding, David and Colton Harding, Phillip and Debby Schwandt, Kenneth Gantz, Shawn (Emily) Gantz, Jessica (Tyler) Peasak; 15 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Glenn David; and several aunts and uncles.

Past-Potentate of Tangier Shrine - 1989. Dale was a member of several clubs and units. He was most active in Mobile Nobles, Vintage Iron, Road Runners, and Flying Fez. In addition to Tangier Shrine, he was a member of John J. Mercer Lodge and the Scottish Rite.

VISITATION: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 5-7pm, with MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, January 5, all at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tangier Shrine.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hello. I am Renee and Michael Flott's brother David Flott and Joshua Flott's uncle. I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to family on their loss. I remembered Dale, while a young child, as a very warm, engaging person. He will be truly missed by my siblings and nephew. God bless.
David Flott
January 4, 2022
Sorry for your loss. God be with you at this difficult time.
Anita Seglins
December 26, 2021
