Harding, J. Dale, Sr.February 26, 1932 - December 21, 2021VISITATION: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5-7pm, with MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, January 5, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tangier Shrine.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000