Minden, J'laine L. (King)
May 17, 1969 - September 21, 2021
VISITATION: Sunday, September 26th, from 4pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, September 27th at 1pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Flower Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2021.