J'Laine L. Minden
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Minden, J'laine L. (King)

May 17, 1969 - September 21, 2021

VISITATION: Sunday, September 26th, from 4pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, September 27th at 1pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Flower Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A kind and wonderful friend. Prayers to J'laine and Brad and their entire Family.
Steve & Debbie Lentz
Friend
September 26, 2021
