McKinley, J. Leonard "Len"May 30, 1977 - November 9, 2020Survived by his children, Julia McKinley and Alexander (Alex Menagh) McKinley; parents, Jim and Evetta McKinley; siblings, Mike McKinley and DeEmma (Gene) Fitzgerald; grandmother, Judy McKinley; Tanya McKinley; nieces, nephews his extended family and good friends.FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. VISITATION with family begins Sunday, after 2pm with a Wake Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com