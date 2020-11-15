Menu
J. Leonard "Len" McKinley
McKinley, J. Leonard "Len"

May 30, 1977 - November 9, 2020

Survived by his children, Julia McKinley and Alexander (Alex Menagh) McKinley; parents, Jim and Evetta McKinley; siblings, Mike McKinley and DeEmma (Gene) Fitzgerald; grandmother, Judy McKinley; Tanya McKinley; nieces, nephews his extended family and good friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. VISITATION with family begins Sunday, after 2pm with a Wake Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
