McKinley, J. Leonard "Len"
May 30, 1977 - November 9, 2020
Survived by his children, Julia McKinley and Alexander (Alex Menagh) McKinley; parents, Jim and Evetta McKinley; siblings, Mike McKinley and DeEmma (Gene) Fitzgerald; grandmother, Judy McKinley; Tanya McKinley; nieces, nephews his extended family and good friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. VISITATION with family begins Sunday, after 2pm with a Wake Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.