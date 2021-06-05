Menu
Jack Frank Chapman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Chapman, Jack Frank

June 29, 1938 - June 3, 2021

Survived by wife, Alice Chapman; children, Todd (Pam) Chapman, Julie (Scott) Kostal, Suzanne (Paul) Seyler, Laura (Dan) Scholten, Tim (Jane) Chapman, Candance Pearce, and Alison (Jon) Long; 21 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

SERVICES: Friday, June 11, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. VISITATION: begins Thursday, June 10, at 6pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Creighton University Athletics; or Fr. Shane Education Endowment.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Jun
10
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Jun
11
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What is a measure of a man? Is it the amount of money he has? The possessions he owns and the power he holds? Is it the professional success he's achieved over the years? Dad was an over achiever, and he accomplished more than most. I don't believe it is any of these things. The true measure of a man is how much love he gives; how selflessly he shares whatever he can to help others; how consistently he lifts up those around him with a kind word, a funny joke, a compliment, a humble ear or the very shirt off his back. This was how my dad lived his life. By my measure, my Dad was immeasurable. Jack F. Chapman; Attorney of Law; a college athlete, a world traveler, father of 7 college educated children, a leader, faithful partner, a role model, he lived every day to its fullest regardless of the challenges that he faced. I was extremely fortunate to have him in my life. I will always be proud of you, and I am always proud to call you dad.
Todd
Family
June 15, 2021
Was happy to attend Mass with Damien today, via YouTube. I'm keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Will always cherish my memories of Uncle Jack. God Bless.
Barbara James
June 13, 2021
Jack, God Bless You! R.I.P
Larry Wagner
School
June 13, 2021
Russ Ingraham
Family
June 12, 2021
Love, The Pizzi Family
June 10, 2021
I will always cherish the memories I have of your dad and family through the years. May God keep you all in His great love and comfort as you mourn his loss and remarkable life. Sending our love and prayers. Jeanne & Mike Kelly
Jeanne (Kellogg) Kelly
Family
June 8, 2021
You are all in my prayers as you mourn the loss of a great man that left an amazing legacy. Heaven received a #1 draft pick and just got a whole lot more fun. Rest In Peace.
Natalie McNeil
Friend
June 8, 2021
Jude and Barb Cook
June 7, 2021
I am so very thankful to have known Jack and your whole family. So many amazing memories! Love you all very much! God bless and comfort each and every one of you
Teresa (Kellogg) Boehmer
Family
June 6, 2021
Alice, Thoughts and prayers with you & your family
Linda Latture
June 5, 2021
I´m Sorry for your loss. Lifting your family in prayer.
Shari Wuster Rogers
June 5, 2021
Todd & Julie - My sincere condolences on your father's death. I will keep his repose and your family in my prayers. - Pat
Patrick Pinhero
June 5, 2021
