What is a measure of a man? Is it the amount of money he has? The possessions he owns and the power he holds? Is it the professional success he's achieved over the years? Dad was an over achiever, and he accomplished more than most. I don't believe it is any of these things. The true measure of a man is how much love he gives; how selflessly he shares whatever he can to help others; how consistently he lifts up those around him with a kind word, a funny joke, a compliment, a humble ear or the very shirt off his back. This was how my dad lived his life. By my measure, my Dad was immeasurable. Jack F. Chapman; Attorney of Law; a college athlete, a world traveler, father of 7 college educated children, a leader, faithful partner, a role model, he lived every day to its fullest regardless of the challenges that he faced. I was extremely fortunate to have him in my life. I will always be proud of you, and I am always proud to call you dad.

Todd Family June 15, 2021