Chapman, Jack Frank
June 29, 1938 - June 3, 2021
Survived by wife, Alice Chapman; children, Todd (Pam) Chapman, Julie (Scott) Kostal, Suzanne (Paul) Seyler, Laura (Dan) Scholten, Tim (Jane) Chapman, Candance Pearce, and Alison (Jon) Long; 21 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
SERVICES: Friday, June 11, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. VISITATION: begins Thursday, June 10, at 6pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Creighton University Athletics; or Fr. Shane Education Endowment.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.