Age 89. Survived by wife of 35 years Barb; children Gary Hagelstein (Linda), Sandy Camden (Vern), Amy Barbaria (Virgil), and Barb Farrell (Steve); grandchildren; and other loving relatives.
VISITATION will be Wednesday, December 22, at 1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, all at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. INTERMENT in St Johns Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
I was so sad to hear of Jack's passing. I'm sorry I had not seen or talked to him in many years. He was one of the good ones, a true friend, and a great asset to Cornhusker Packing Co. My warmest condolences to Barb and the Hagelstein Family.
Mike Sherman
Michael Sherman
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family at this sad time.