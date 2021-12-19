Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack L. Hagelstein
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Hagelstein, Jack L.

October 23, 1932 - December 18, 2021

Age 89. Survived by wife of 35 years Barb; children Gary Hagelstein (Linda), Sandy Camden (Vern), Amy Barbaria (Virgil), and Barb Farrell (Steve); grandchildren; and other loving relatives.

VISITATION will be Wednesday, December 22, at 1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, all at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. INTERMENT in St Johns Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was so sad to hear of Jack's passing. I'm sorry I had not seen or talked to him in many years. He was one of the good ones, a true friend, and a great asset to Cornhusker Packing Co. My warmest condolences to Barb and the Hagelstein Family. Mike Sherman
Michael Sherman
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family at this sad time.
Donita (David) Moseman
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results