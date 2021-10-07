Menu
Jack Edward Lang
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Lang, Jack Edward

April 13, 1940 - October 5, 2021 Age 81

Jack was preceded in death by his youngest son, Craig Curtis; his parents, Edward and Beatrice Lang; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucille Souser; his infant twin sister, Jo Ann; brother-in-law, Norman Whiteley and Jim Holcomb; sisters-in-law, Roxine Devereaux and Sandra Beman; nephews, Doug Hanke, Michael Holcomb and Rick Wilson.

Jack is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Mike (Connie) Lang; daughter, Lynn (Fermin) Tamayo; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Mark) Hammer; sisters, Doris Whiteley and Nancy Hanke; sister-in-law, Jacquie (Pat) Maguire; brother-in-law, Carlin Devereaux; grandchildren, Jami Isenhour, Stephanie Lang, Eric (Ona) Lang, Randi Manchester, Katie (Keith) Shannon, Zachary Lang, Alyssa (Alex) Shriver, Kylie (Casey) Elbin, Kelley and Kerrey Healey; 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, nieces nephews and a host of other family and friends.


Services scheduled for Jack Lang at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home have been postponed. Most up-to-date service information will be posted on the funeral home website.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gods speed Coach
Tom Dworak
October 9, 2021
Enjoyed working with Jack at Vickers. I always had a tremendous amount of respect for him and enjoyed our friendship. I have many fond memories and will treasure them always. RIP my friend and will one day see you on the other side. Hugs and healing prayers for your family
Boone Christo
Work
October 7, 2021
May the shinning light of the spirit be with you always Jack. Farewell.
perry thompson
School
October 7, 2021
