Lang, Jack Edward
April 13, 1940 - October 5, 2021 Age 81
Jack was preceded in death by his youngest son, Craig Curtis; his parents, Edward and Beatrice Lang; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucille Souser; his infant twin sister, Jo Ann; brother-in-law, Norman Whiteley and Jim Holcomb; sisters-in-law, Roxine Devereaux and Sandra Beman; nephews, Doug Hanke, Michael Holcomb and Rick Wilson.
Jack is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Mike (Connie) Lang; daughter, Lynn (Fermin) Tamayo; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Mark) Hammer; sisters, Doris Whiteley and Nancy Hanke; sister-in-law, Jacquie (Pat) Maguire; brother-in-law, Carlin Devereaux; grandchildren, Jami Isenhour, Stephanie Lang, Eric (Ona) Lang, Randi Manchester, Katie (Keith) Shannon, Zachary Lang, Alyssa (Alex) Shriver, Kylie (Casey) Elbin, Kelley and Kerrey Healey; 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, nieces nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Services scheduled for Jack Lang at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home have been postponed. Most up-to-date service information will be posted on the funeral home website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.