Jack Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Moore, Jack

May 26, 1925 - September 11, 2021

Jack Moore, age 96, passed away on September 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Arch Creek, FL on May 26, 1925, he was the son of the late David Moore, Jr. and Ocie (Thornton) Moore. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. from August, 1945 – August, 1946. Jack then attended Iowa State University.

Until his retirement in October 1985, he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. In his spare time, Jack was an avid reader and a Civil War History enthusiast. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, going for drives with his family, and staying involved in their daily activities.

Besides his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife, Madeleine C. (Carroll) Moore, who passed away in 2008; his daughter, Mary Moore; his granddaughter, Hilary Moore; his grandson, Stephen Moore; as well as his brother and 3 sisters.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his children: Greg Moore (Jane) of Glendale, AZ; Kathleen Ferraraccio (Frank) of Southwick, MA; Becky Stoll (Steve Wester) of Shrewsbury, MA; Mark Moore (Geri) of Greenwich, CT; and Kurt Moore of Woodinville, WA; his grandchildren: Alex, Maria, Theresa, Michael, Shannon, Onatah, Joseph, Ben, Natalie, Owen, Maddy, Thomas and Tyler; as well as his great-grandchildren: Zachary, Margaret, Graeme, and Saoirse.

Family and friends are invited to Gather for a Committal Service on Friday, December 3, at 2pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152. Please call (402) 451-1000 for Grave location details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Hospice of Western & Central MA, 1325 Springfield Street, Feeding Hills, MA 01030. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.forastiere.com

Southwick Forastiere Funeral & Cremation

624 College Hwy, Southwick, MA 01077 | (413) 569-5306

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary’s Church
30 Bartlett Street, Westfield, MA
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service Semper Fi Marine ! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey Home.
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 19, 2021
