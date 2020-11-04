Menu
Jack Raymond Nitz
Nitz, Jack Raymond

Age 84

Jack Raymond Nitz entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Fremont Methodist Hospital. Founder of Jack Nitz & Associates.

Jack is survived by his loving family: son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Vicki Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Ray Rasmussen of the Fremont area; granddaughter, Courtney Nitz-Mensik and fiance Jerry Buman of Papillion; grandson, Justin Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; granddaughter, Piper Rasmussen of the Fremont area; grandson, Jeremy and Nikki Rasmussen of Texas; and many beloved brothers-in-law and their spouses, sister-in-law and spouse, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents; Delores' parents; sister, Marjorie Melton and her husband Larry; niece, Nancy Youngberg; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a nephew.

PUBLIC VISITATION: Sunday, November 8th, from 1-5pm at Ludvigsen Mortuary. Family will NOT be present. Masks will be required. Private family services will be held with a public celebration to be held at a later date. Private Family Internment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery at Wahoo, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association Foundation or Sinai Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
November 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Jay and Jenny at the passing of Jack. He will be missed. May Jack rest comfortably in the loving arms of Jesus!
Kenneth Janovec
November 3, 2020