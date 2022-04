Reuting, Jack W.



September 1, 1942 - December 24, 2021



Jack W. Reuting of Palm Harbor, FL passed away on December 24, 2021. He was 79. Jack was born on September 1, 1942. He is survived by wife, Judi Reuting; daughter, DeAnna (Jeff) Shiffer; sons, David and Daniel; brother, James (Shiela) Reuting; sisters, Margaret (David) Walker and Kathaleen Brown; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.



MEMORIAL SERVICE at a later date.



SYLVAN ABBEY FUNERAL HOME & MEMORIAL PARK



Clearwater, FL | (727) 796-1992



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.