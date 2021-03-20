Strong, Jack H.November 7, 1934 - March 16, 2021Jack was a Navy Veteran and once a vet, always a vet. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Proud retired steamfitter having been a member of local 464 for 55 years. Jack loved old cars and Diamond T Trucks.Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Verna Strong; sister, Lois Joan.Survived by wife, Marian Strong; children: Rudy Strong, William (Michelle) Strong, Ami (Scott) Kayser, Terri Strong; grandchildren: Bailey, Brooklyn, Samantha, Grahm, Gavin, Sophia, and River.Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to VFW Post 2503.KREMER FUNERAL HOME6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com