Jack H. Strong
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Strong, Jack H.

November 7, 1934 - March 16, 2021

Jack was a Navy Veteran and once a vet, always a vet. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Proud retired steamfitter having been a member of local 464 for 55 years. Jack loved old cars and Diamond T Trucks.

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Verna Strong; sister, Lois Joan.

Survived by wife, Marian Strong; children: Rudy Strong, William (Michelle) Strong, Ami (Scott) Kayser, Terri Strong; grandchildren: Bailey, Brooklyn, Samantha, Grahm, Gavin, Sophia, and River.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to VFW Post 2503.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.
Kremer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary and family, so sad to hear about Jack's passing, We always enjoyed seeing him. He was quite the character and always loved those Black Diamond watermelons! Out thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Vernon and Linda Brooke
March 20, 2021
