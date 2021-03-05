Ira, Jacki



August 25, 1933 - March 4, 2021



Preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Ira; and many other family members. Survived by her favorite daughter, Susan Ira (Steve); many beloved nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, 1pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel; VISITATION: Sunday 11am til time of service. Private Family Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hooves & Paws Rescue of the Heartland or Promise 4 Paws senior dog sanctuary in Council Bluffs.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.