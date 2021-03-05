Preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Ira; and many other family members. Survived by her favorite daughter, Susan Ira (Steve); many beloved nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, 1pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel; VISITATION: Sunday 11am til time of service. Private Family Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hooves & Paws Rescue of the Heartland or Promise 4 Paws senior dog sanctuary in Council Bluffs.
Sue, sorry for your loss, I miss sitting on your moms porch, I had many nice talks with her. She was a very special neighbor to us.
Judy everett
March 6, 2021
Jacki spent several hours on my front porch as we solved the world´s problems. We would talk about flowers, the neighbors, religion, politics, Susan, my family, and any other issue that was hot that day. Jacki is one of the final true old neighbors that was left. I have missed our talks the last few years. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
Love and miss you, Rita Brey and Finn
(Finn misses his daily treat that you would bring him)
Rita Brey
March 6, 2021
One of favorites
Sammy Ira
March 6, 2021
Sue, I am so sorry for your loss. Every time I think of Jacki it brings a smile to my face. We had so many fun adventures together. She was fearless! May the good memories bring you some comfort. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sandy
March 5, 2021
Sue, I am so sorry for the loss of you Mom. The Tanner Family sends prayers and condolences. Betty
Betty Tanner
March 5, 2021
Hi Sue. Im so sorry to hear about your MOM, she was a very nice lady. I miss having coffee with your Dad and Mom in the morning, years ago, it always made my day to sit and chat with them.. Great people.... Your friend, Joe