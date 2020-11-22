Johanson, Jackie C.
January 27, 1932 - November 19, 2020
Preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Johanson; daughter, Kim Johanson and grandson, Brett Nelson. Survived by her children, Lynda (Marshall) Nelson, Jeri Robinson, Michelle (Bruce) Dreessen, Nicole (Sandy) Morgan; grandchildren, Jason (Sonya) Nelson, Chase (Akane) Nelson, Camden (Natalie) Robinson, Colin (Sara) Egan, Trevor (Tasha) Egan, Cole Dreessen and Zöe Dreessen; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Orr, her extended family, her church family and many good friends.
The family is planning a Memorial Service in 2021.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.