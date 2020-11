Johanson, Jackie C.



January 27, 1932 - November 19, 2020



Preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Johanson; daughter, Kim Johanson and grandson, Brett Nelson. Survived by her children, Lynda (Marshall) Nelson, Jeri Robinson, Michelle (Bruce) Dreessen, Nicole (Sandy) Morgan; grandchildren, Jason (Sonya) Nelson, Chase (Akane) Nelson, Camden (Natalie) Robinson, Colin (Sara) Egan, Trevor (Tasha) Egan, Cole Dreessen and Zöe Dreessen; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Orr, her extended family, her church family and many good friends.



The family is planning a Memorial Service in 2021.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Pacific Street Chapel



14151 Pacific Street



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.