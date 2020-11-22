Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jackie C. Johanson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Johanson, Jackie C.

January 27, 1932 - November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Johanson; daughter, Kim Johanson and grandson, Brett Nelson. Survived by her children, Lynda (Marshall) Nelson, Jeri Robinson, Michelle (Bruce) Dreessen, Nicole (Sandy) Morgan; grandchildren, Jason (Sonya) Nelson, Chase (Akane) Nelson, Camden (Natalie) Robinson, Colin (Sara) Egan, Trevor (Tasha) Egan, Cole Dreessen and Zöe Dreessen; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Orr, her extended family, her church family and many good friends.

The family is planning a Memorial Service in 2021.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.